While You Were Sleeping: Does Kevin Durant Have A Secret Twitter Account?

Kevin Durant’s love affair with his haters just reached a whole new level.

The Golden State Warriors forward has become increasingly active on Twitter in recent months, responding directly to all the critics who ballyhooed his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer.

But late Sunday night, one Twitter user noticed something odd: Durant was defending himself in a back-and-forth with a fan — while speaking in the third person.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Here’s Durant’s first strange tweet: “He didn’t like the organization or playing for (Thunder coach) Billy Donovan. His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and (Russell Westbrook).”

And another, which blatantly references Durant in the third person: “KD can’t win a championship with those cats.”

So, what the heck is going on here? Some theorized Durant actually has a secret Twitter account set up that he uses to respond to his own critics, and just forgot to switch to that account before tweeting this. Another (slightly more plausible) theory is that Durant has people who occasionally run his Twitter account, and one of those people accidentally tweeted from Durant’s account instead of his or her own.

The tweets quickly were deleted, but the damage already was done, as the internet ruthless mocked the Warriors star for having such thin skin.

"I'm not mad, I just made special hater shoes & set up burner twitter accounts to defend myself but I'm definitely not mad" -Kevin Durant — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 18, 2017

Kevin Durant: I make millions and am one of the best athletes in the world

Also Kevin Durant: I must enter stealth mode to battle the trolls pic.twitter.com/YHZiMiRGXy — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 18, 2017

Kevin Durant and his social media manager who was defending his honor pic.twitter.com/LvfuTNefD3 — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) September 18, 2017

Kevin Durant making twitter accounts right now like pic.twitter.com/r1EyaVoCWO — Kris Hanson (@krishansonRCF) September 18, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images