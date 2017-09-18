WWE Legend Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Dies; Pro Wrestling World Mourns

The wrestling world has lost one of its all-time greats.
Bobby “The Brain” Heenan died Sunday, WWE announced on its website. He passed away at his family home in Largo, Fla., surrounded by his family, according to The Independent’s Matty Paddock.
Heenan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002 and had reportedly battled health issues ever since.
Heenan, a 2004 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, impacted the wrestling world during the 1980s and 1990s as a commentator, manager and all-around villain of the sport-entertainment form, which thrives on them. Big John Studd, King Kong Bundy “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig are among the wrestlers Heenan managed. But Heenan is perhaps best known as manager of legendary wrestlers Ric Flair and Andre the Giant.
Flair led the wrestling world’s public outpouring of grief.
Others, including Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross and Brett Hart soon followed suit.
Heenan clearly will be missed.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/ESPN
Powered by WordPress.com VIP