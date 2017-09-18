WWE Legend Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Dies; Pro Wrestling World Mourns

The wrestling world has lost one of its all-time greats.

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan died Sunday, WWE announced on its website. He passed away at his family home in Largo, Fla., surrounded by his family, according to The Independent’s Matty Paddock.

Heenan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002 and had reportedly battled health issues ever since.

Heenan, a 2004 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, impacted the wrestling world during the 1980s and 1990s as a commentator, manager and all-around villain of the sport-entertainment form, which thrives on them. Big John Studd, King Kong Bundy “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig are among the wrestlers Heenan managed. But Heenan is perhaps best known as manager of legendary wrestlers Ric Flair and Andre the Giant.

Flair led the wrestling world’s public outpouring of grief.

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Much Love To Cindy And The Family. You'll Be Missed!!! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Others, including Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross and Brett Hart soon followed suit.

Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended,learned new things from him ever single day,love u my brother rip. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 17, 2017

"I don't look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I've had a lot of fun."-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan died today and it has left me very sad. He was the best of the best in the biz and a friend. RIP Bobby. Praying for you Cindy pic.twitter.com/T8wuFAYuST — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 17, 2017

Such sad news. So grateful to have worked with wrestling's clown prince. He did it all and no one did it better. RIP Bobby Heenan pic.twitter.com/wku2notF2H — Sean Mooney (@SeanMooneyWho) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan was pure magic. Out of all his talents, his ability to make anyone laugh will live on forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4N7eFz50qI — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) September 17, 2017

#RIP Bobby Heenan quite probably the greatest all around wrestling performer ever. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 17, 2017

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Goodbye to another friend. Bobby Heenan has been my hero these past few https://t.co/loEkpSYnF8 he battled cancer with such defiance and — Bret Hart (@BretHart) September 18, 2017

courage in recent years has mystified me. He was always sharp as a tack, and whether anyone, including him ever knew it, he was the absolute — Bret Hart (@BretHart) September 18, 2017

absolute toughest man the wrestling world ever knew. Rest in peace Bobby, nobody will ever forget all that you gave. Bret — Bret Hart (@BretHart) September 18, 2017

Heenan clearly will be missed.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/ESPN