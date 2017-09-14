While You Were Sleeping: New England Revolution Routed 7-0 By Atlanta United

The New England Revolution lost 7-0 to Atlanta FC on Wednesday night — and yes, that is in fact a soccer score.

The Revs were forced to play with nine men for much of the night after red cards were handed out to Xavier Kouassi and Mlinar Delamea in the first half. The cherry on top of a dismal night? New England became the first team in Major League Soccer history not to record a single shot in a game.

Oof.

