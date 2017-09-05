Why Tom Brady Is Confident Jimmy Garoppolo Will Succeed As NFL Starter

Tom Brady knows how Jimmy Garoppolo feels.

Garoppolo is entering his fourth season as Brady’s backup quarterback on the New England Patriots and still is waiting for his big break. Brady didn’t have to wait that long, but he still began his Patriots career buried behind Drew Bledsoe on the QB depth chart before landing the starting gig in 2001.

And despite reports that things might be awkward between the starter and his longtime backup, Brady admitted Tuesday morning he can empathize with Garoppolo and his situation.

“Absolutely,” Brady said during his weekly appearance on WEEI 93.7 FM’s “Kirk and Callahan.” “I remember when I was in that position, you want to play and you want to support the team and you want to compete. Jimmy has done that.

“I have been around him for a long time and have really enjoyed it. He’s obviously a great young player. He’ll get his opportunity, and it’s just a matter of taking advantage of it. All young players, you never know when you are going to get it. You prepare every day like you’re going to get it, and when you get it, you have to take advantage.”

The Patriots declined to trade Garoppolo this offseason, meaning the 25-year-old likely will spend another season on the bench behind Brady. The five-time Super Bowl champion believes his understudy does have the potential to be an effective NFL starter when he gets the chance, though.

“Yeah, I mean, I have a lot of confidence in him. I really do,” Brady said. “I think the whole team does based on how he’s played and how he’s practiced. The thing with Jimmy is, it means a lot to him. You see how hard he works and he puts the preparation in.

“When you love the sport — I think just with my own experience, it doesn’t ever feel like work for me because it is something I enjoy so much. I think that’s the same with Jimmy. He enjoys the game and (enjoys) improving. I think that’s what allows you to succeed at high levels because it never feels like, ‘Man, I have to go do this.’ It still feels exciting to get up and go to work and improve on the previous day.”

New England’s QB “wolfpack” is down to two after the team traded third-stringer Jacoby Brissett this weekend. But it appears Brady and Garoppolo still share a tight bond.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images