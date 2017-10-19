Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lineups

The Boston Bruins will be without their starting goalie when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Tuukka Rask has been diagnosed with a concussion, and that means Anton Khudobin will start. Zane McIntyre will be his backup, B’s coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Thursday.
He also said center David Backes will return and make his season debut, while center Patrice Bergeron will be a gametime decision.
Boston also will be without center Ryan Spooner, who’s expected to miss four to six weeks with a groin injury.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (2-3-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–David Backes
Kenny Agostino–Riley Nash–Peter Cehlarik
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Kevan Miller–Adam McQuaid
Anton Khudobin
VANCOUVER CANUCKS (2-2-1)
Daniel Sedin–Henrik Sedin–Markus Granlund
Sven Baertschi–Alex Burmistrov–Brock Boeser
Sam Gagner–Bo Horvat–Thomas Vanek
Derek Dorsett–Brandon Sutter–Jake Virtanen
Michael Del Zotto–Chris Tanev
Ben Hutton–Erik Gudbranson
Derrick Pouliot–Troy Stecher
Anders Nilsson
Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images
