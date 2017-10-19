Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lineups

The Boston Bruins will be without their starting goalie when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask has been diagnosed with a concussion, and that means Anton Khudobin will start. Zane McIntyre will be his backup, B’s coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Thursday.

He also said center David Backes will return and make his season debut, while center Patrice Bergeron will be a gametime decision.

Boston also will be without center Ryan Spooner, who’s expected to miss four to six weeks with a groin injury.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (2-3-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–David Backes

Kenny Agostino–Riley Nash–Peter Cehlarik

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Kevan Miller–Adam McQuaid

Anton Khudobin

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (2-2-1)

Daniel Sedin–Henrik Sedin–Markus Granlund

Sven Baertschi–Alex Burmistrov–Brock Boeser

Sam Gagner–Bo Horvat–Thomas Vanek

Derek Dorsett–Brandon Sutter–Jake Virtanen

Michael Del Zotto–Chris Tanev

Ben Hutton–Erik Gudbranson

Derrick Pouliot–Troy Stecher

Anders Nilsson

