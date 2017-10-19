Jamie Foxx Hilariously Plays Stephen A. Smith’s Twin Brother On ‘First Take’

Stephen A. Smith has been spewing loud, ridiculous takes on ESPN’s “First Take” for almost a decade. And if that wasn’t bad enough, imagine if there were two of him.

“First Take” was in Los Angeles for the Lakers’ showdown with the Clippers, and Smith’s brother, Cleveland A. Smith, made an appearance on Thursday’s show.

OK, it wasn’t his actual brother, but actor Jamie Foxx did a hilarious job impersonating the outspoken commentator for this segment. Foxx nails everything, from Smith’s appearance to his voice inflection in what was the show’s best segment in some time.

The two even argued about Aaron Rodgers and Isaiah Thomas.

Take a look:

Personally, we’d like to see Cleveland A. Smith be a regular on “First Take.”