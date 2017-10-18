Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics will be right back in action after dropping their season opener in Cleveland against the Cavs on Tuesday night.

Boston hosts the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Marcus Smart will start in place of Gordon Hayward, who suffered a gruesome leg injury agains the Cavaliers.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bucks.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images