Charles Barkley Criticizes Kyrie Irving’s Decision To Leave Cavs

NBA players typically are criticized for joining teams with a bevy of superstars, not leaving them.

We’ve seen a number of players in recent seasons catch heat for relocating to join a “superteam,” such as Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Kyrie Irving was fortunate enough to play on one of these elite clubs during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one Basketball Hall of Famer believes the star point guard was foolish for separating himself from it.

Irving stunned the sports world over the summer when he demanded a trade from the Cavs. Cleveland ultimately honored his wishes, trading him to the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster deal. Irving reportedly was tired of playing in James’ shadow, but he’s been rather mum about the full reasoning for the trade request.

Many viewed Irving’s decision as noble, as the 25-year-old apparently wants to be the true leader and cornerstone of a franchise. Charles Barkley, on the other hand, doesn’t understand why Irving wanted to leave such a great situation in Cleveland.

“I don’t understand this new generation of egos where … I never played with a guy like a Kobe (Bryant) or a LeBron where these guys can’t co-exist,” Barkley said during TNT’s “NBA Tip-Off. “What do you mean ‘I need to be the man’? First of all, we showed the stats, he’s averaging 25 points a game. Being the man, if he averaged 30 and he’s on a bad team, that’s irrelevant to me.”

Barkley’s criticism does hold some merit, as the Cavs arguably are the best team in Eastern Conference and Irving had a very prominent role on the team, even with James on the floor. While it will be difficult, Irving can prove Barkley and the rest of the naysayers wrong by leading the Celtics to the top of the East.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images