Chase Elliott Fan Tries To Fight Denny Hamlin After Crazy NASCAR Finish

Chase Elliott wasn’t the only one who wanted a piece of Denny Hamlin after Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Hamlin wrecked Elliott with three laps remaining in the First Data 500, preventing the 21-year-old driver from claiming his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory. The two drivers got into a heated exchange after the race, and Elliott called Hamlin’s actions “100 percent uncalled for” during a post-race interview.

But the real action came on pit row, when an Elliott fan — according to Autoweek’s Matt Weaver — came after Hamlin and had to be restrained. Watch the bizarre moment in the video below:

A Chase Elliott fan wants to fight Denny Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/kcGgfL6NNd — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) October 29, 2017

“You’re a dirty veteran!”

While it would be great to see Elliott pick up his elusive first victory, this kind of altercation certainly is a great consolation.

And it was a fitting ending to an extremely entertaining race, one which Kyle Busch won after a last-lap battle with Martin Truex Jr., who still leads the playoff standings.