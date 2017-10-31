College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia Leads First 2017 Standings

Alabama is the No. 1 ranked team in both weekly polls entering Week 10, but the Crimson Tide are not the top team in the first 2017 College Football Playoff rankings revealed Tuesday.
Georgia, who are ranked No. 2 in the polls behind SEC rival Alabama, leads the first CFP standings of the season.
These teams appear to be on a collision course to meet in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2. If both teams enter the SEC title game undefeated and the score is close, it’s not inconceivable that both schools could earn a playoff spot.
Here are the inaugural CFP standings of the 2017 season. The top four teams earn a berth to the playoff.
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. TCU
9. Wisconsin
10. Miami FL
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. Auburn
15. Iowa State
16. Mississippi State
17. USC
18. UCF
19. LSU
20. NC State
21. Stanford
22. Arizona
23. Memphis
24. Michigan State
25. Washington State
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP