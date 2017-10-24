Here’s (Maybe) Why ESPN Canceled ‘Barstool Van Talk’ After One Episode

ESPN pulled the plug on its new late-night show, “Barstool Van Talk,” after just one episode.

But why?

ESPN president John Skipper announced the decision in a statement Monday but offered very few details, saying only that he erred in assuming the network could distance its efforts from the Barstool website and its content. Skipper also praised the show’s hosts, Big Cat and PFT Commenter, clarifying that they “delivered the show they promised.”

Statement from ESPN President John Skipper about Barstool Van Talk: pic.twitter.com/ysgSKDvmjx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 23, 2017

Anyone with common sense can deduce that ESPN scrapped the show, which was an adaptation of the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast, because of the backlash the network faced for linking up with Barstool Sports, which is known for content that some find offensive. Apparently, that backlash also came from within.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch and Chris Chavez, Skipper received a number of emails last week from ESPN employees who were upset at the partnership with Barstool. It had a heavy impact on him, those familiar with Skipper’s thinking told SI.

Combine that with the public disapproval of the partnership expressed by “Sunday NFL Countdown” host Sam Ponder, who was torn apart by Barstool president Dave Portnoy back in 2014, and Skipper evidently felt he had no other choice but to cancel the show immediately.

An ESPN employee familiar with Skipper’s thinking also told SI that a lot of internal opposition to the Barstool partnership was directed specifically at him, which perhaps further explains the decision, as well as Skipper opting to use “I” in his statement about canceling the show.

In any event, ESPN’s attempt to use Barstool’s talent while separating itself from the property clearly failed. All ESPN did was piss off two demographics: those who hate Barstool and disapproved of the partnership to begin and those who like Barstool and approved of the deal.