How Browns Reportedly Botched Deadline Trade In Embarrassing Fashion

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made an effort to address their quarterback issues by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the team allegedly messed it up in a way only the Browns could.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals had reached an agreement to send quarterback A.J. McCarron to Cleveland. While Cincinnati followed the appropriate procedure of the trade, the Browns reportedly did not follow suit and in turn left themselves with their less-than-stellar QB depth chart.

Here’s a timeline of how the trade fell through, per Schefter.

Bengals and Browns thought they beat the clock on AJ McCarron trade. Clock beat them. Close but no deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Bengals and Browns actually agreed to AJ McCarron trade at 3:55 pm, per source involved. Bengals approved trade to NFL, Browns did not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Browns disputed proposed AJ McCarron trade to NFL, arguing it should be allowed, per source. NFL declined – no trade, officially, per source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

NFL rejected Browns request to overturn AJ McCarron trade. Even though Browns’ notification of trade arrived moments too late, NFL said no. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

C’mon, Browns.

The irony of the situation is that Cleveland could have solved its franchise QB problem in this year’s draft, but the team twice failed to draft Deshaun Watson, who had received preemptive texts from head coach Hue Jackson the morning of the draft.

There’s always next year.

