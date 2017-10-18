Patriots Injury Report: Chris Hogan Limited After Hard Shot To Ribs

FOXBORO, Mass. — In unsurprising news, New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan has a rib injury.

Hogan took a hard shot to the ribs from New York Jets rookie safety Marcus Maye in Sunday’s 24-17 Patriots win. He later returned to the game but was limited in practice Wednesday.

Pretty clear where Chris Hogan suffered his rib injury. He got smashed by Marcus Maye on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7Bl3ehRm8t — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 18, 2017

Guard Shaq Mason and linebacker Elandon Roberts also were added to the injury report Wednesday. Stephon Gilmore’s ankle ailment was removed from the injury report Friday, but it popped back on Wednesday. Gilmore was among four players who missed practice.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle)

LB Harvey Langi (back)

LB Elandon Roberts (ankle)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)

WR Chris Hogan (ribs)

G Shaq Mason (shoulder)

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images