Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Flattens High-School Players During NFL Suspension

Marshawn Lynch is willing to go “Beast Mode” on high-school kids, too.

The Oakland Raiders running back practiced with the Oakland, Calif., Technical High School football team recently. From the looks of things, he showed players from his alma mater little mercy, bulldozing would-be tacklers and stiff-arming others.

Lynch posted video of his high-school practice to Instagram on Wednesday night.

Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!! A post shared by Shawn Lynch (@beastmode) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

There’s no indication when the Oakland Tech. practice with Lynch took place, but it’s funny to consider whether it was this week. After all, Lynch won’t play in Sunday’s Raiders vs. Bills Week 8 game due to his ejection in Week 7 and the subsequent one-game suspension the NFL levied against him.

