NFL Rumors: Patriots Still Don’t Know If Dont’a Hightower Will Miss Whole Season

So, you’re telling us there’s a chance?

The New England Patriots received crushing news Thursday morning when it was reported linebacker Dont’a Hightower would miss the rest of the regular season with a torn pectoral muscle. Later in the day, though, ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered the slightest ray of hope.

LB Dont’a Hightower scheduled to visit Dr. James Andrews today, per team source. Patriots still do not know if he will be out for year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2017

A visit to Dr. James Andrews often doesn’t bode well for professional athletes, many of whom undergo surgery after meeting with the renowned orthopedic surgeon. But it doesn’t necessarily guarantee a season-ending injury — Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price avoided surgery after meeting with Andrews this spring and returned to pitch in 2017 — and it appears the Patriots aren’t ready to call it quits on Hightower’s 2017 campaign.

Still, the veteran linebacker is expected to be out for quite some time, and New England will face a tall task filling his void, starting Sunday in a home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images