Red Sox Fan’s Reaction To Watching ALDS Game 4 Loss In Class Is Sad Yet Hilarious

We’ve all been there before.

The Major League Baseball postseason schedule always features weekday afternoon games, which means fans often have to find ways to surreptitiously watch their favorite team play during work or school. And if things don’t go well, that also means potentially spending the rest of your day in a miserable state.

At least that was the case for one Boston Red Sox fan.

UConn student Josh Buser happened to be sitting behind one in class Monday and captured his reaction the moment the Red Sox lost Game 4 of their American League Division Series matchup to the Houston Astros, eliminating them from the playoffs.

Watched this random Red Sox fan have his hopes and dreams crushed during class and it was absolutely electric😂😂😂😂😂😂 #RIP pic.twitter.com/TkGlWkOAXI — Josh Buser (@jBuse33) October 9, 2017

Yup, that looks about right.

While Red Sox fans obviously are disappointed, it’s hard not to admit that video is pretty hilarious. If anything, at least they know they’re not alone.