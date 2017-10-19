So Kobe Bryant’s Identical Twin Apparently Is This JetBlue Employee

If Kobe Bryant ever wants to bail on a commitment, he now has the perfect stunt double.

That’s because the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s identical twin finally has revealed himself, and he’s a groundcrew member for JetBlue. Seriously, look at this spitting image of the Black Mamba:

Scary.

We don’t know much about this guy, other than that his name might begin — or end — with “Sha,” but he’s definitely enjoying his new Internet fame.

Now, while this guy certainly looks like Bryant, he obviously can’t ball like the NBA’s third all-time leading scorer. He’s probably not as good at connecting with Gordon Hayward, either.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images