NBA

So Kobe Bryant’s Identical Twin Apparently Is This JetBlue Employee

by on Thu, Oct 19, 2017 at 12:43PM
2,200

If Kobe Bryant ever wants to bail on a commitment, he now has the perfect stunt double.

That’s because the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s identical twin finally has revealed himself, and he’s a groundcrew member for JetBlue. Seriously, look at this spitting image of the Black Mamba:

Over a million views on @bleacherreport and @theshaderoom my video just went viral ( @kendricklamar voice) S/O to @hoopsnation @hoopmixtape @houseofhighlights and @ratchetpeoplemeet reposting my video and showing me love. Big S/O to everyone showing me love…..

A post shared by Sha (@shamoney630) on

Scary.

We don’t know much about this guy, other than that his name might begin — or end — with “Sha,” but he’s definitely enjoying his new Internet fame.

Now, while this guy certainly looks like Bryant, he obviously can’t ball like the NBA’s third all-time leading scorer. He’s probably not as good at connecting with Gordon Hayward, either.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team