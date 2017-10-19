Patriots Practice Report: Stephon Gilmore Remains Sidelined With Concussion

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s beginning to look like the New England Patriots will be down two of their top three cornerbacks for Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle) and Eric Rowe (groin) both sat out the Patriots’ win over the New York Jets this past weekend, and neither has returned to the practice field this week.

Gilmore and Rowe were absent again Thursday, as was linebacker Harvey Langi, who likely will miss considerable time after suffering back and neck injuries in a car accident last Friday.

If Gilmore and Rowe cannot go against Atlanta, the Patriots would enter Sunday’s Super Bowl LI rematch with just three healthy cornerbacks: Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones and Jonathan Bademosi. Bademosi started against the Jets and fared well after not playing a single defensive snap through the first five weeks of the season.

The Falcons’ offense has underperformed this season under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, but it still boasts one of the NFL’s top receivers in Julio Jones, who will be a tough cover for the Patriots’ shorthanded secondary.

Linebacker Shea McClellin, who currently is on injured reserve, again practiced Thursday. Linebacker Elandon Roberts participated in warmups after being listed as “did not participate” Wednesday.

