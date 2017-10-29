Tom Brady Spoils Halloween For Chargers In Latest Edition Of ‘TB Times’

As most fans know, Tom Brady maintains a rigorous diet and nutrition plan.

The New England Patriots quarterback has maintained remarkable fitness and health throughout his NFL career, which has allowed him to keep his game at an elite level … even at 40 years old.

Brady continued his stellar season Sunday afternoon, completing 32 of 47 pass attempts for 333 yards with one touchdown in the Patriots’ 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

While TB12 was dishing out dimes all over the field in the Week 8 matchup, he won’t be passing candy out for Halloween, at least to his opponents. In the latest edition of the “TB Times,” Brady greets a disappointed Chargers trick-or-treater with a more healthy alternative.

Considering how much of a health nut Brady is, he probably views vegetables as a treat.

