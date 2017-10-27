Watch Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh Choke Ravens’ Ryan Mallett After Whistle

Ndamukong Suh, never one to let the rules stand between him and making a statement, went full-blown WWE on Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett in the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ 40-0 loss Thursday night at MT&T Bank Stadium.

Suh jumped offside down near the goal line and got his money’s worth by shoving Mallett, who responded by going back after the Dolphins defensive tackle. It proved to be a bad decision by Mallett, as Suh fired back by choking the veteran QB. All the while, flags were flying.

People trying to choke slam and eye poke players is this the @NFL or the @WWE this game tonight been something else #ThursdayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/4BFfGA5q4Y — SaltAres (@SaltAresMedia) October 27, 2017

Ndamukong Suh will likely be hearing from the league office after this pic.twitter.com/8sh2kAhSVi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 27, 2017

Suh’s postgame explanation was, well, interesting.

“Simple as this,” Suh told reporters. “He came at me and tried to attack me, and I’m protecting myself.”

Suh on having hand around Ryan Mallett’s neck pic.twitter.com/kntTBS7Bf1 — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) October 27, 2017

Amazingly, Suh channeling his inner Undertaker wasn’t even the most ridiculous aspect of the brief skirmish. That honor belonged to Dolphins defensive end William Hayes, who dished out a rather dirty eye poke — when isn’t an eye poke a dirty move? — amid the confusion.

He straight up jabbed him in the eye! Look top right pic.twitter.com/AR1q3HLscX — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

And you thought “Survivor Series” was three weeks away.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images