Watch Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh Choke Ravens’ Ryan Mallett After Whistle

Ndamukong Suh, never one to let the rules stand between him and making a statement, went full-blown WWE on Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett in the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ 40-0 loss Thursday night at MT&T Bank Stadium.
Suh jumped offside down near the goal line and got his money’s worth by shoving Mallett, who responded by going back after the Dolphins defensive tackle. It proved to be a bad decision by Mallett, as Suh fired back by choking the veteran QB. All the while, flags were flying.
Suh’s postgame explanation was, well, interesting.
“Simple as this,” Suh told reporters. “He came at me and tried to attack me, and I’m protecting myself.”
Amazingly, Suh channeling his inner Undertaker wasn’t even the most ridiculous aspect of the brief skirmish. That honor belonged to Dolphins defensive end William Hayes, who dished out a rather dirty eye poke — when isn’t an eye poke a dirty move? — amid the confusion.
And you thought “Survivor Series” was three weeks away.
Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images
