Watch Patriots’ Cassius Marsh Deny Falcons With Diving Field Goal Block

by on Sun, Oct 22, 2017 at 9:15PM
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Atlanta Falcons looked to be in position to score the first points of their “Sunday Night Football” game with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Cassius Marsh had other ideas.

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant was denied on his 37-yard field goal attempt after Marsh rummaged through the line, leaped and blocked the kick.

Marsh’s impressive showing of athleticism marked the Patriots’ first field goal block of the season and preserved the scoreless first-quarter tie in the team’s Super Bowl LI rematch.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

