Why Patriots Trading Jimmy Garoppolo To 49ers ‘Shocked’ Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless was at a loss for words Monday when he discovered the New England Patriots traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round draft pick.

That’s because Bayless was among those who believed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick someday would move on from Tom Brady — not Jimmy G — and see whether he could guide New England to a Super Bowl title without arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

“I was convinced … that they were just going to have to let Tom go after this year,” Bayless said Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” in discussing how “shocked” he was over the Garoppolo trade. “That would be a nice parting gift — just let him go choose where he wants to finish out.”

"Tom Brady has been as good as ever…He's the MVP at the halfway point." —@RealSkipBayless explains why the Pats traded Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/3ReJcfErLQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 31, 2017

Brady, of course, turned 40 over the summer, leading some to believe the Patriots would keep Garoppolo as long as possible until it was time to pass the torch. The five-time Super Bowl champion has shown no signs of slowing down, though, evidently convincing Belichick it was time to move Garoppolo despite his immense admiration for the young QB.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images