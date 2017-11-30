Bruins Take Early Lead With Offensive Domination Of NHL-Leading Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have terrorized opponents all season, but through 20 minutes Wednesday night in Boston, the Bruins haven’t backed down.

The Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period by way of peppering shots on Tampa netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, finishing the period outshooting the Lightning 19-5. In both zones, Boston was composed and patient with the puck, not showing many signs of angst or haste against the NHL’s top team.

Charlie McAvoy had the first goal, a slap shot from the point that was initially waved off for goalie interference. Riley Nash’s second tally extended his point streak to three games, and he did so on a top shelf laser.

Take a look at the Nash goal:

Riley Nash snipe pic.twitter.com/NvWAtqV15C — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2017

Brad Marchand, who missed eight of the last 10 games, had the second assist on both goals.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images.