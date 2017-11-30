Watch Bruins’ Frank Vatrano Stick Up For Torey Krug After Hard Hit

BOSTON — A big hit by Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette led to a brief skirmish between the 24-year-old and Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano.

While Bruins defenseman Torey Krug was skating behind the Bruins net to try and corral a puck, he was hit hard by Paquette. Vatrano appeared less than pleased with the hit and proceeded to lay out and trip Paquette. He then skated over to him and began to fight.

Here’s the hit on Krug that started it all:

Paquette’s hit on Krug pic.twitter.com/4q37GrQ0lm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2017

And here’s Vatrano’s response:

Frank Vatrano takes exception to Paquette’s hit on Krug pic.twitter.com/QlrSnBHymH — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 30, 2017

Vatrano and Paquette got four minutes apiece for their actions. Vatrano for roughing and tripping, Paquette for roughing and boarding.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.