Charles Barkley Savagely Roasts Lonzo Ball Over His Shooting Struggles

Lonzo Ball hasn’t been able to put the ball through the hoop early in his NBA career, and the jokes aren’t going to stop coming anytime soon.

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard is shooting a lowly 29.2 percent from the field through his first 12 games. After Ball’s brutal performance against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, TNT analyst Charles Barkley decided to viciously troll the UCLA product during “Inside the NBA.”

Chuck 😂😂😂 (via @nbaontnt) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

Barkley gave brilliant insight into Ball’s struggles a week ago when he described the struggling point guard as “half of a player,” but now it appears Barkley is going to join the list of people clowning Ball for his slow start.

Ball’s father, LaVar, put a target on his son’s back with his constant parade of assinine comments, and NBA teams and opposing point guards have made it their mission to bottle up the Lakers rookie.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images