Colts’ Chuck Pagano Channels ‘Groundhog Day’ In Press Conference Rant

Chuck Pagano should check to see whether the Punxatawney, Penn., High School needs a new football coach.

The Indianapolis Colts head coach conducted a bizarre press conference rant Monday, one day after his team’s Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans. When a reporter asked Pagano whether he senses impending defeat during Colts games, he responded by comparing his experiences with those of Bill Murray in the 1993 hit movie “Groundhog Day” and did so with exact details.

I'm not sure how to describe today's presser by #Colts Chuck Pagano….Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/SVIfxqB5Hx — Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) November 27, 2017

“Yeah, that song,” Pagano said. “Played and woke up to that this morning. That Sonny and Cher … ‘I got you babe. I got you babe.’ Yeah, went down and got my coffee, said hello to the what’s-her-name — the gal at the coffee shop. Stole the money out the back of the truck, drove my truck off, into the tar pit or whatever. Off the landfill. Jumped off a building, lived through it. Did you see the movie? …”

With the Colts owning a 3-8 record and little hope for improvement in sight, we only can laugh at Pagano’s rant. In fact, we’re somewhat surprised it didn’t happen sooner in this dreadful 2017 season Indianapolis is enduring.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images