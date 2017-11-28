Tom Brady Dismisses Kenny Stills’ Trash Talk: ‘Only I Can Get In My Head’

Tom Brady has been around the block a few times. So, when a young whippersnapper like Kenny Stills starts jawing at the New England Patriots quarterback, he doesn’t let it get between his ears.

Stills raised a few eyebrows Sunday afternoon when he admitted to trying to rattle Brady with a constant stream of trash talk during the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Patriots. Brady did throw a rare interception, but his numbers in New England’s 35-17 win — 18 for 28 for 227 yards with four touchdown passes and a 114.1 passer rating — would suggest Stills’ efforts fell short.

The 40-year-old confirmed as much Monday night in his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio.

“Only I can get in my head,” Brady told Gray, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “It is pretty hard for anyone to get in there. I think there are a few people who can get under my skin, but not into my head.

“It was part of trash talking and I am fine with that. That’s part of sports and I have been playing long enough to realize what really matters is the scoreboard at the end of the game. We are trying to score more points than the other team, and that is as much trash as I would like to talk.”

Brady is quite demonstrative on the field but usually channels his “energy” toward his own teammates — either getting them in line or celebrating with them — rather than going back and forth with opponents.

So, while the Patriots play Stills and the Dolphins again in Week 14, don’t expect the 40-year-old QB to take a page out of Miami’s trash talking book.

“it will be another tough battle and we still have a lot of football left in the season,” Brady added. “My focus is where it needs to be: on the execution on the field, just like my teammates.”

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images