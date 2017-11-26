Cowboys Players Growing Frustrated With Jason Garrett’s Gameplan

Not a lot has gone right as of late for the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s starting to take a toll.

Though still second place in the NFC East (but well out of striking distance of the first place Philadelphia Eagles), the Cowboys are losing their grip on having any shred of a chance at a postseason birth after laying an egg each of their past three games.

The losses, which have amounted to Dallas being outscored 92-22 their last three games, has reportedly reached it’s boiling point behind closed doors.

Discussing the Cowboys’ strife on NFL Gameday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport shed some light into the turmoil brewing and the disconnect between players, coaches, and ownership.

From @NFLGameDay: While #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has supported coach Jason Garrett, players are getting frustrated with the coaches over their lack of adjustments during the losing skid. pic.twitter.com/o9GbXGxMn0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2017

Little surprise the mess on the field is spilling off of it.

The next few weeks should be telling for the Cowboys, their next three opponents all have losing records. But until then, maybe they should work on making their blitzes a bit more intricate.

