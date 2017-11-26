NFL Rumors: Teams Believe They Can Pry Jim Harbaugh Away From Michigan

While there’s been a lot of talk recently about Michigan potentially giving head coach Jim Harbaugh a lifetime contract, that reportedly hasn’t scared off some NFL teams.
FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday, citing sources, that many NFL teams that expect to have a head coaching vacancy believe they can get Harbaugh to leave Michigan if his standing in the university begins to deteriorate after a third consecutive loss to Ohio State.
Harbaugh’s Wolverines fell 31-20 Saturday against the rival Buckeyes, dropping Michigan to 8-4 and fourth place in the Big 10 East division.
In three years at Michigan, Harbaugh is 1-5 against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State and has yet to reach a conference title game. He became only the second Michigan coach in history to begin his career 0-3 against Ohio State, joining Rich Rodriguez.
Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons, leading them to three straight NFC Championship Games and a berth in Super Bowl XLVII.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
