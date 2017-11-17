Dining Playbook: Thanksgiving Day Sides

Thanksgiving is less than one week away! Are you headed to a family members house, but still aren’t sure what to bring for your side dish? Well, we have the perfect recipe for you – Spaghetti Squash Carbonara, featuring one of our favorite dairy beverages- Hood Calorie Countdown.

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 cups Calorie Countdown Fat Free Dairy Beverage

2 large eggs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, more for serving, if desired

1/2 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

4 cups cooked spaghetti squash

2 Tbsp. prepared bacon bits

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in large saucepan over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic. Saute until tender, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in flour. Cook for 3 minutes. Whisk in Calorie Countdown. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat. Simmer for 5 minutes.

In small bowl, whisk the eggs. Slowly add the eggs to the Calorie Countdown mixture, whisking constantly so as not to curdle the eggs. Add the cheese and stir to completely combine. Add pepper. Stir.

To serve, place spaghetti squash on a platter or in a medium serving bowl. Top with the Calorie Countdown mixture, bacon bits, and parsley.

For more information, just head to HoodCalorieCountdown.com