Former Giants Coach Tom Coughlin ‘Upset’ About Eli Manning’s Benching

Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin owes a lot to Eli Manning, with a pair of Super Bowl rings topping the list. So when he heard the news about how his former quarterback was treated on Tuesday, he wasn’t too pleased.

Coughlin is now the executive vice president of football operations with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he had the opportunity to discuss the decision by his former team on 1010XL radio in Jacksonville. It is pretty clear Manning has Coughlin’s unwavering support.

Tom Coughlin on @1010XL asked about Eli Manning: "Surprised is not the word. My sentiments are totally with Eli Manning. … He's a class act, a two-time Super Bowl champ, one of the finest, most humble men in that locker room. … I was very upset about when I heard that." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 28, 2017

Coughlin joined the Giants in 2004, which coincided with Manning’s rookie year. And the fact that Manning was under center for nearly every game Coughlin coached, it is no surprise he feels so strongly about the issue.

Given that connection between the two, it’s safe to say that things may have been handled a bit differently if the ex-Giants coach was still at the helm.

