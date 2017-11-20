How Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey Trolled LeBron James Before Facing Browns

Jalen Ramsey just couldn’t help himself.

Ramsey, who recently ticked off A.J. Green to the point where the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver threw him in a chokehold, took aim at an even bigger fish Sunday when he trolled Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James by rocking “Arthur”-themed cleats before the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Cleveland Browns.

Gameday “Mood” – @kingjames A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (2.0) (@jalenramsey) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:52am PST

James caused a stir earlier this month by posting a meme featuring a clenched fist from the “Arthur” cartoon. There was some debate as to what exactly James was trying to say, but the whole thing took off, with the Cavs even embracing the social media post.

On Sunday, Ramsey evidently saw his team’s trip to Cleveland as an opportunity to not only secure another win — the Jaguars beat the Browns 19-7 — but also to troll James in his city. And the Jaguars cornerback definitely delivered, adding to his status as one of the NFL’s best up-and-coming agitators.

