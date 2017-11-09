Julian Edelman Reveals Tom Brady’s ‘Witty’ Side: ‘He’s Just One Of The Dudes’

What is Tom Brady really like?

Fans often are fascinated with the “human” side of professional athletes, and Brady certainly is an interesting subject: Is the New England Patriots quarterback as intense off the field as he is on it? Is he really a super-competitive health nut focused solely on winning and muscle pliability?

Not according to one of his closest friends. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman joined Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina on a recent podcast and provided insight into his everyday interactions with Brady.

“People don’t realize, he’s portrayed as, like, a God, but he’s really just one of the dudes who shoots the s—,” Edelman said, via SI.com. “He’s got his little banter and he’s got his little witty jokes that he has here and there. He’s a fun guy to be around.

“… It’s like going to school all day in classes and then practice. In between those lunch breaks and those hall walks, like back in the day, or when you go to the bathroom, there’s a little banter here and there and he’s always good at giving it and receiving it.”

There are stories out there about Brady being on both sides of locker room pranks, so Edelman’s intel checks out. But what about their coach? Edelman admitted Bill Belichick is a bit less inclined to joke around.

“It’s not a happy-go-lucky environment there (with Belichick),” Edelman said. “I have fun outside the game. But right now, if you’re in this part of the season, it’s nut-cuttin’ time and this is when the real season starts. It’s not fun. It’s business.

“That’s how Belichick is 24/7, 352 days or whatever, how many, whatever, 365. Yeah, 365, Oh my lord. Maybe we he jokes around after a Super Bowl win. That’s the only time I’ve seen him smile. He smiles here and there, but that’s the real time I’ve actually seen him happy.”

Ignoring the shocking revelation that Edelman doesn’t know how many days are in a year, his comments about Belichick also shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The injured wideout also dished on his theory about burgers — there are three distinct categories, he claims — and what it’s like to watch the Patriots from the sideline in entertaining Q&A.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images