While You Were Sleeping: Golden State Impresses Without Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors impressed on Wednesday night, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-101. Kevin Durant was sidelined with injury but Klay Thompson and Steph Curry came up big for the Dubs.

Klay Thompson ended the night with 28 points, 8 of those being 3-pointers and Curry ended with 22, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Golden State sits atop the Western Conference at 9-3

NESN.com's Courtney Cox tells you who was the star of the night.