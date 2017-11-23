Katie Nolan, Damien Woody Attempt To Eat Tom Brady-Style Thanksgiving Meal

It’s Thanksgiving, which means a whole lot of really unhealthy food.

That is, of course, unless you’re on Tom Brady’s specialized diet plan.

The New England Patriots quarterback has prolonged his career and continued to play at an elite level into his 40s thanks to his extremely regimented diet and exercise plan, known as “The TB12 Method.”

So what would a Thanksgiving feast on Brady’s diet look and taste like?

Well if you’ve wondered that then ESPN has the segment for you.

Katie Nolan, Damien Woody and Jonathan Vilma attempted to eat a Thanksgiving meal using Brady’s recipes, and it didn’t exactly look as delicious as all of the Thanksgiving’s we’ve been a part of.

Today we’re thankful we get to have mashed potatoes, stuffing and a whole lot of gravy.

But more power to you, Tom.

Thumbnail photo via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xB7HIg2PVG4