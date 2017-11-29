Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis Beats Yankees’ Aaron Judge In NYC Mayor’s Election

Photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s official: Kristaps Porzingis is the most popular athlete in New York City.

New York City’s Board of Elections confirmed Wednesday the New York Knicks forward won more write-in votes for mayor than any other sports personality in the November 2017 election. Porzingis narrowly beat New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, who would have earned the title of “Sports King of the City” if not for NYC’s spelling laws, according to SB nation.

Under NYC laws on spelling, Kristaps actually won the most write-ins votes (yes, this is the real law)https://t.co/maqDd52xkP — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 29, 2017

The athletes represented a fraction of the more than 2,000 write-in votes cast in the NYC mayoral election.

Incumbent Bill de Blasio eased to victory, having garnered the support of 726,361 voters.

We’re interested in seeing how Judge and Porzingis will fare in four years’ time if their careers continue on their current paths to the top of their respective sports.