Lonzo Ball Had No Interest In Backing Teammates During Lakers-Suns Fight

Another day, another lowlight from Lonzo Ball

During the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, the two teams got in a heated scuffle over God knows what. But the real story wasn’t about the players who actually engaged in the fracas.

That’s because Ball, the Lakers’ often-criticized rookie point guard, walked right past the entire situation, opting to watch from afar. Check this out:

Not a good look, Lonzo.

Here’s what the UCLA product had to say after the game:

Lonzo Ball on the skirmish he walked past while his teammates were involved…"It's the NBA. People ain't gonna really fight, so I ain't trying to get no tech." Guessing he'll get a talk about standing up for his teammates tonight/tomorrow. — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) November 18, 2017

In Ball’s defense, he’s actually right. For better or for worse, real fights in the NBA have almost entirely disappeared, so why risk getting a fine or a suspension?

Still, what ball did Friday night at Staples Center generally is regarded as one of the ultimate sins in team sports. Whether it makes sense or not (it usually doesn’t), you have to get your teammates’ backs.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images