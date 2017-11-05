Miami Fan Slaps Cop, Gets Punched In Face During Game Vs. Virginia Tech

Today’s life lesson: Don’t hit the police.
One Miami Hurricanes fan learned that the hard way during Saturday’s game against No. 12 Virginia Tech.
Bridget Frietas, a 30-year-old nurse, is being charged with felony battery of a police officer after she slapped one cop in the face while being carried out of Hard Rock Stadium, according to The Associated Press.
Frietas, however, got the worst of the altercation.
The Hurricanes fan was flailing at the officers as she was being carried out of her section. After her first attempted slap missed the mark, Frietas’ second slap connected with an officer’s face.
The unnamed officer responded by punching Freitas in the face with his fist.
Here’s a video of the incident that was posted on Twitter:
Miami-Dade Police Department officials reportedly are reviewing the video to make sure the proper procedure was followed.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP