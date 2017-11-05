Stephen Curry Hilariously Roasts Himself After Cam Newton’s Leaping Touchdown

Stephen Curry can do a number of unbelievable things on the basketball court, but throwing down highlight-reel dunks is not one of them.

The Golden State Warriors star is much more of a finesse player, so it only makes sense that he’d grow a little jealous seeing other athletes show off their physical prowess.

This was the case Sunday afternoon as Curry watched the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 9 NFC South showdown. Late in the second quarter, Cam Newton rushed for a hard-fought touchdown, which was capped off by a remarkable leap to secure the six points. And Curry, who is a die-hard Panthers fan, simply couldn’t relate to Newton’s impressive hops.

Cam out there dunking on people now? I’ll have to ask him what that feeling is like later #iplaybelowtherim — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 5, 2017

Don’t worry, Steph. We’re sure Cam wishes he could drain improbable 3-pointers like you.

Both Curry and Newton were happy campers in the end, though, as the Panthers held on for a 20-17 win.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images