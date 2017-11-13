NFL Rumors: Owners Have Discussed Forfeiting Jerry Jones’ Cowboys

Jerry Jones’ feud against the NFL shows no signs of slowing down.

The Dallas Cowboys owner has been at odds with the league and their decision to extend Roger Goodell’s contract, as Jones has threatened to sue the NFL if it grants Goodell a new deal.

Well, it now appears that the league is fighting back. According to ProFootballTalk, NFL owners have discussed the possibility of forfeiting the Cowboys franchise.

The NFL, in theory, could pursue this course of action as a result of a clause in the league’s Constitution & Bylaws, which states the commissioner can determine that an owner “has been or is guilty of conduct detrimental to the welfare of the League or professional football,” per PFT. If the commissioner deems a fine not an adequate punishment, he could refer the case to the NFL Executive Committee, which has the power to issue “cancellation or forfeiture of the franchise in the League of any member club involved or implicated,” with a mandate of selling the team.

As PFT notes, this would be an “extreme” outcome and likely would take eons to fulfill through litigation. However, owners reportedly have been irked by Jones “taking family business outside the family.” Several owners reportedly believe that Jones orchestrated Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter to call out the NFL’s leadership for declining ratings, which Schnatter believes has caused a reduction in Papa John’s revenue.

PFT reports that it’s “unlikely” the NFL attacks Jones in this fashion, but even discussing the possibility illustrates how tense it has gotten between the two sides.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images