NFL Rumors: Packers Tried To ‘Steal’ Backup QB Brian Hoyer From Patriots

The New England Patriots reportedly could have been left without an ideal backup quarterback if the Green Bay Packers got their way.

Hoyer is signing a three-year contract with the Patriots, TheMMQB.com’s Albert Breer reported Wednesday morning. The Packers “tried to steal him,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The Packers lost starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone. Their backup, Brett Hundley, has emerged as the starter while Joe Callahan, a second-year player out of Wesley College, is serving as the second string.

Hoyer played on the Patriots as Tom Brady’s backup from 2009 to 2011. He has since been with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

Hoyer has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 9,853 yards with 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his career. He’s played in 55 games and is 16-21 as a starter.

Hoyer went winless in six starts with the 49ers this season while completing 58 percent of his passes for 1,245 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He was released by San Francisco when the 49ers traded a second-round draft pick to the Patriots for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Patriots were left without a backup after trading Garoppolo.

Hoyer completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 286 yards with one touchdown and one interception in 13 games with the Patriots from 2009 to 2011.

The Patriots are likely to select a quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft to groom behind Brady as a future starter. Hoyer’s three-year deal gives the Patriots flexibility to use that young quarterback as a third-stringer until he’s ready to back up Brady.

