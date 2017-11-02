Tiger Woods 2020 Masters Champion? Magazine Jokingly Makes Long-Term Prediction

You’ve probably heard by now that Sports Illustrated correctly predicted the Houston Astros would win the 2017 World Series back in 2014.

After SI was done tooting its own horn following the Astros’ Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, another arm of the publication decided to jokingly take a shot at their own long-term prediction.

.@SInow inspired us to try our hand at this bold prediction thing. Check back with us in three years… 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mmRrsxfSM1 — GOLF.com (@golf_com) November 2, 2017

Now wouldn’t that be something?

Golf.com is part of Sports Illustrated’s Time Inc. network, so clearly this is a joke.

Woods, however, recently announced that he will be returning to competitive golf at the 2017 Hero World Challenge after a long layoff following a fourth back surgery.

The 14-time major champion plays well at Augusta National regardless of his current form, so perhaps this also has a chance to come to fruition.

We’ll have to wait until 2020 to find out.

