Nike Will Make Changes To NBA Jerseys In Hopes Of Fixing Major Problem

You might have noticed this season that several NBA players have had their jerseys ripped during games, leading to some confusion as to why the problem keeps happening.

Nike, which makes the jerseys, released the following statement to ESPN on Monday night addressing the issue and promising that changes are coming:

“Nike has always put the athlete at the center of everything we do and we have worked hard to create the most advanced uniforms in the history of the NBA. They are lighter and deliver great mobility and sweat wicking characteristics, and the feedback from players has been overwhelmingly positive. However, during game play we have seen a small number of athletes experience significant jersey tears. We are very concerned to see any game day tear and are working to implement a solution that involves standardizing the embellishment process and enhancing the seam strength of game day jerseys. The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance and we are working with the NBA and teams to avoid this happening in the future.”

Nike is in the first year of an eight-year, $1 billion deal with the NBA. The company did not reveal how many jerseys, if any, will be discarded in the process of making changes, per ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images