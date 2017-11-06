Patriots Fans Remind Russell Wilson Of Super Bowl XLIX After Goal-Line Pick

Russell Wilson experienced a bit of déjà vu Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field.
In the third quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ matchup with the Washington Redskins, Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense lined up for a two-point conversion attempt after a Luke Willson touchdown. Seattle wasn’t able to convert, though, as Wilson’s slant pass was picked off and nearly returned for a score.
Wilson has found himself in this position before. In the waning moments of Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots, the Seahawks opted for a potential game-winning touchdown pass at the goal line, only to have Malcolm Butler pick off Wilson’s throw and seal a victory for New England.
Considering how eerily similar the two plays are, Patriots fans jumped all over the opportunity to troll Wilson for his goal-line shortcomings.
Maybe the Seahawks should have more faith in their running backs.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP