Patriots Injury Report: LaAdrian Waddle, Tom Brady Among 10 Players Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — In addition to the two New England Patriots players who missed practice Thursday, 10 others participated in a limited capacity, according to the team’s injury report.

The list of limited players was headlined by quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles) and backup tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle), both of whom sat out Wednesday’s session. Having Waddle healthy would be a huge boost for the Patriots, who likely will be without starting right tackle Marcus Cannon this Sunday in Buffalo.

Linebacker Trevor Reilly also returned to practice after suffering a concussion in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

Cannon (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) have not practiced with the team since suffering injuries during New England’s Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. They both have missed the last three games.

Here is the full injury report for Thursday:

DNP

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Chris Hogan, WR (shoulder)

LIMITED

Danny Amendola, WR (knee)

David Andrews, C (illness)

Tom Brady, QB (Achilles)

Marquis Flowers, LB (knee)

Trey Flowers, DE (rib)

Trevor Reilly, LB (concussion)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Kyle Van Noy, LB (calf)

LaAdrian Waddle, OT (ankle)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images