Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady (Achilles) Limited In Return To Practice

The New England Patriots received a Thanksgiving treat before they could even eat pumpkin pie Thursday when three key players returned to practice.

Quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles), tight end Rob Gronkowski (illness) and safety Patrick Chung (ankle), all of whom didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, returned on Thanksgiving in a limited fashion.

Here’s the Patriots’ full practice report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews (illness)

TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola (knee)

QB Tom Brady (Achilles)

DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

S Patrick Chung (ankle)

TE Rob Gronkowski (illness)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

