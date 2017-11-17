Patriots Keeping Eyes On Prize Amid Falcons, Flyovers: ‘This Is Not A Vacation’

This week has been a field trip of sorts for the New England Patriots.

Rather than practicing on their usual grass in the shadow of Gillette Stadium, the team has spent the past five days at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs in preparation for their game against the Oakland Raiders this Sunday in Mexico City.

First and foremost, the trip has allowed the Patriots to practice at an elevation similar to Azteca Stadium’s. But it also has exposed the players to some of the unique aspects of the academy.

Early in the week, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun addressed the team, explaining the rigors of life as a cadet — a life most Patriots agreed they wouldn’t survive. Later, an Air Force parachute team surprised the players at practice, as did a few real, live falcons. Add in off-day trips to the U.S. Olympic Training Center and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and this easily has been the most entertaining week of practice the Patriots have had all season.

New England’s team leaders are making sure that entertainment does not become a distraction.

“It’s been good, but I think the key for us is this is not a vacation,” safety and co-captain Devin McCourty told reporters Thursday. “I think it obviously gives us great perspective of being here and getting to see the different things (Air Force cadets) go through and their beliefs and how they defend our country.

“Obviously, (they are) all unique individuals, and they’ve been able just to talk to us and privately guys going up, talking to them with small talk. But I think for us, it’s been also key to kind of lock in and stay focused on why we’re here preparing for a game.”

That same mindset will apply once the Patriots arrive in Mexico City for a matchup that’s sure to feature some extravagant pregame festivities. The Patriots are scheduled to land Saturday, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

“I think we’ve said it all week: We’re here and we’re going to Mexico for one reason,” McCourty told reporters. “That’s to play a football game and try to win a game. The best part about all these trips that you remember the most is how you played in the game. Everything throughout the week has been fun and that’s great, but what makes a trip worth it is going out there and winning on Sunday.”

The 7-2 Patriots have won five consecutive games after beginning their season 2-2. The 4-5 Raiders, who are coming off their bye week, have won two of their last three but lost four in a row before that.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images