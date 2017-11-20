Patriots ‘Shocked And Deeply Saddened’ By Terry Glenn’s Death At Age 43

The New England Patriots released a statement Monday afternoon confirming the morning’s unfortunate news: former Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn, 43, had been killed in a car crash in Texas.

In the statement, Patriots owner Robert Kraft reflected on Glenn’s six-season tenure in New England, which began when the team drafted him seventh overall in 1996.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened by today’s news that Terry Glenn died in an auto accident,” Kraft said. “Terry was one of the most gifted receivers we have ever had. For so many Patriots fans, his rookie season will be remembered as one of the most impactful in franchise history. After a disappointing 6-10 finish in 1995, we drafted Terry seventh overall, and in his first year, he helped propel the Patriots to an AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance.”

During that rookie season, Glenn caught a team-high 90 passes for 1,132 yards and six touchdowns. His signature play came in against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round, when he hauled in a 53-yard pass from Drew Bledsoe through a thick layer of fog at Foxboro Stadium.

“One of my favorite memories came when we hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional playoff game,” Kraft said. “It was my first home playoff game as an owner and just the second home playoff game in our history. It will always be remembered for the fog that filled Foxboro Stadium that day. Yet, on the first play from scrimmage, Drew Bledsoe threw a deep pass that disappeared in the fog and reappeared 53 yards downfield in Terry Glenn’s hands. We scored on the next play and ended up winning 28-3.”

Terry Glenn catches a 53 yard Drew Bledsoe pass in the fog. 1996 AFC Divisional Playoff. I was there and lost sight of the football. Terry didn’t. pic.twitter.com/z8xUugNA5H — Guglielmo (@bzref) November 20, 2017

That Fog Bowl game was one of the most vivid football memories from my childhood. Terry Glenn was also my first Pats jersey….RIP Terry Glenn pic.twitter.com/h8CcEvjzRO — Leo Buckley (@L3Buck) November 20, 2017

Kraft added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Terry’s family, his former teammates and friends who mourn his loss.”

The Dallas Cowboys, whom Glenn spent his final five NFL seasons with, also offered their condolences following the wideout’s death.

We are saddened by the loss of Terry Glenn. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. #DallasCowboys 📝: https://t.co/4ZNb3T2h38 pic.twitter.com/Ji4LNzu9S2 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 20, 2017

