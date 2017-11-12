Patriots Vs. Broncos Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 10 Clash In Denver

1 p.m. ET: The New England Patriots will return to action tonight as they visit the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field.

New England, which had its bye week last weekend, enters the primetime matchup on a three-game winning streak. Denver, meanwhile, has dropped four in a row, including a 51-23 pounding last Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Patriots will be without wide receiver Chris Hogan, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive tackle Malcom Brown for the contest, but they should have the services of tight end Martellus Bennett, who reportedly is expected to play after being claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers this week.

This story keeps getting more interesting. Source says there is a good chance Martellus Bennett plays tonight for the #Patriots. It’s the expectation. Three days on the roster & now on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

Bennett will be a boon in the red zone, where the Patriots have struggled in recent weeks.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET in Denver, but be sure to check back here throughout the afternoon for all your pregame updates.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images