Pedro Martinez Charity Gala To Raise Money For Hurricane Relief Effort

Pedro Martinez always has been a difference-maker, on and off the baseball diamond.

The former Boston Red Sox ace stopped by NESN on Wednesday to discuss his upcoming charity gala, which will raise money to help with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Florida, the Virgin Islands and more.

The event will take place Friday, Nov. 3. Martinez, his wife, Carolina, and a bevy of current and former Major League Baseball players, including David Ortiz, Jason Varitek, Vladimir Guerrero, Luis Severino, Eduardo Nunez and many more, are expected to attend.

Watch the video above to hear more from Martinez about the event and his recent experience pitching in the Oldtime Baseball Game to benefit the John Martin Fund and ALS Therapy Development Institute.

